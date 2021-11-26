Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students

Students have been protesting in Dhaka for the discount on bus fares for days after the rates were increased following a hike in diesel prices.

Then came the death of a Notre Dame College student in an accident involving a city corporation vehicle on Wednesday, adding a new dimension to the ongoing protests that caused serious gridlocks.

Speaking as a guest at Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association’s council on Thursday, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader urged the bus owners to consider the students’ demand.

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation was thinking about a concession for the students, the minister said. “But a BRTC decision won’t solve the problem,” he said as he urged the owners and workers to sit with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to discuss the issue.

“Many countries give concession to students. Even we got when we were students during the Pakistani rule.”

State Minister for Information Murad Hasan and ruling Awami League’s Presidium Member Zahangir Kabir Nanak had earlier urged the bus owners to reduce the fares for students.

But Khandaker Enayet Ullah, who was reelected secretary-general of the owners’ association in Thursday’s council, said there is no provision for private bus operators to give discounts to students. He asked the protesters to leave the streets and go back to study.

Md Wazuddin, one of the owners of Poristhan Paribahan that operates 100 buses in Dhaka, said they bought the buses mostly with bank loans. “Now we get five to seven students on every trip. If their fares are halved, we will never be able to repay the loans.”

He also argued that the cost of operation has increased due to a rise in prices of parts, fuel and other things.

MEETING ENDS WITHOUT A DECISION

BRTA held a meeting with representatives of the police, transport owners and workers on Thursday on the demand for reduced bus fares for students. The meeting ended without a decision amid opposition from the owners.

They claimed they will need a subsidy if the fares are halved for students, according to Road Transport Secretary Md Nazrul Islam.

“We can’t put this on them (bus operators) forcefully. We want a solution through discussions,” he said, adding that the owners have agreed to sit and decide how much they can cut the rates for students.

“We’ve asked them to hurry. If we force the decision on them, they will halt services, leading to sufferings of people.”

A group of student protesters laid a siege to the BRTA office gate during the meeting, confining the officials and transport leaders.

They left after the secretary assured them of taking a decision by Tuesday.

Those protesting the death of the Notre Dame College postponed their protests until Saturday morning, vowing to come back if their demand for justice for the victim is not met by the time.