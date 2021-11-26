Home > Bangladesh

Fire erupts at BSCIC chemicals factory in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Nov 2021 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:16 PM BdST

A fire has broken out at a chemicals factory in the BSCIC industrial estate in Chattogram's Sagorika.

At least five units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations are engaged in efforts to tame the flames, according to the Fire Service control room.

The fire started at the 'Homeland' chemicals factory around 10:30 am on Friday, said Mukul Chakma, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (Pahartali zone).

The factory is situated about half a kilometre away from the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where Bangladesh is playing a Test match against Pakistan. The smoke from the factory is visible from the stands.

After the fire broke out, workers tried to put it out but the chemicals in the factory accelerated its spread. Witnesses said several chemical drums exploded.

No casualties were reported immediately while the cause of the fire also remains unclear so far.

