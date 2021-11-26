Fire erupts at BSCIC chemicals factory in Chattogram

At least five units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations are engaged in efforts to tame the flames, according to the Fire Service control room.

The fire started at the 'Homeland' chemicals factory around 10:30 am on Friday, said Mukul Chakma, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (Pahartali zone).

The factory is situated about half a kilometre away from the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where Bangladesh is playing a Test match against Pakistan. The smoke from the factory is visible from the stands.

After the fire broke out, workers tried to put it out but the chemicals in the factory accelerated its spread. Witnesses said several chemical drums exploded.

No casualties were reported immediately while the cause of the fire also remains unclear so far.