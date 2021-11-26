Fire erupts at BSCIC chemicals factory in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2021 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:16 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at a chemicals factory in the BSCIC industrial estate in Chattogram's Sagorika.
At least five units from Agrabad and Bandar fire stations are engaged in efforts to tame the flames, according to the Fire Service control room.
The fire started at the 'Homeland' chemicals factory around 10:30 am on Friday, said Mukul Chakma, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (Pahartali zone).
The factory is situated about half a kilometre away from the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where Bangladesh is playing a Test match against Pakistan. The smoke from the factory is visible from the stands.
After the fire broke out, workers tried to put it out but the chemicals in the factory accelerated its spread. Witnesses said several chemical drums exploded.
No casualties were reported immediately while the cause of the fire also remains unclear so far.
- Student death: DSCC order reveals identity of driver
- Bus owners oppose discounts for students
- Motion marking 50 years of independence passed
- Man dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Daily count: 9 deaths, 237 cases
- Students block DMP bus as driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor
- 5 to die for the murder of an Easy Bike driver
- City corporation dismissal order reveals irregularities that led to student's death
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Bangladesh parliament passes special motion marking 50 years of independence
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Bangladesh logs 9 virus deaths, 237 cases in a day
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
Most Read
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Hundreds block Gulistan, Farmgate to protest Notre Dame student Nayeem’s death