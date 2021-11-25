Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development suspended Zahangir Alam as the mayor of Gazipur, days after his expulsion from the ruling Awami League, for his controversial remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.
The ministry appointed a three-member mayoral panel to run Gazipur City Corporation, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said at a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Awami League expelled Zahangir, who was elected Gazipur mayor as an Awami League candidate in 2018, on Friday.
The decision to appoint the mayoral panel came amid the questions about whether Zahangir could still hold on to the post, after he was expelled from the party.
