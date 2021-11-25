Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party 

The ministry appointed a three-member mayoral panel to run Gazipur City Corporation, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said at a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Awami League expelled Zahangir, who was elected Gazipur mayor as an Awami League candidate in 2018, on Friday.

The decision to appoint the mayoral panel came amid the questions about whether Zahangir could still hold on to the post, after he was expelled from the party.