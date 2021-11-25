Hundreds block Gulistan, Farmgate to protest Notre Dame student Nayeem’s death
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 02:36 PM BdST
Hundreds of Notre Dame College students have blocked roads in Dhaka for the second day to protest the death of their peer Nayeem Hasan, who was killed by a garbage truck operated by the Dhaka South City Corporation.
The protesters brought out a procession from the college premises and went to Shapla Chattar around 10:45 am on Thursday. After standing there for some time they moved on to Gulistan, near the spot where Nayeem was killed.
The students are holding a non-violent protest, said Moshiur Rahman, inspector of DMP’s Paltan Police Station (traffic).
Students from other colleges blocked the Farmgate area.
The halt in traffic on two of the largest thoroughfares in the city is causing congestion on nearby roads.
“They are blocking the road to protest the death of a student in an accident,” said Biplob Kumar Sarker, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division Police. “Police are working to move them from the road.”
The 17-year-old was living with his family in Kamrangirchar’s Jhaolahati. He was the youngest member of the family.
Hundreds of Notre Dame College students rushed to Gulistan after hearing the news of Nayeem’s death on Wednesday and blocked the road.
Truck driver Rasel Khan was arrested in a case under the Road Transport Act. He will be produced before the court seeking a seven-day remand order, Paltan Police Station OC Md Salauddin said.
