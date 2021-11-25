Dhaka traffic grinds to halt amid student protest
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 02:39 PM BdST
Dhaka, known for its heavy traffic congestion, has been virtually brought to a halt by protests over the death of a Notre Dame College student who was killed in an accident with a city corporation bus.
Since 10 am on Thursday, students have been blocking key roads in Dhaka’s Farmgate, Gulistan and Shantinagar areas in protest, leading to gridlock.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Traffic Control Room says that student protests are still ongoing. Meanwhile, workers are holding a demonstration in the Mirpur-13 area. Both led to heavy traffic in Motijheel, Paltan, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibag, Farmgate, and the Mirpur Road and Airport Road areas.
The traffic is so bad that bus driver Ibrahim Mia, who runs a bus on the Airport-Gulistan route, says he made one trip to Gulistan in the morning and has not been able to leave since.
Ashraf Ali, who operates a car for ride-sharing service Uber, says he dropped off one passenger in Gulshan and then got hired for a trip to New Market, but couldn’t reach the destination. He had to go to Agargaon through Bijoy Sharani instead.
Google Maps shows thick red lines of congested traffic in the areas near Motijheel and Farmgate, meaning that traffic is nearly at a standstill in those areas. Google also indicates that roads in Farmgate and Gulistan are blocked.
