5 sentenced to death for 2013 murder of teen Easy Bike driver in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 03:19 PM BdST
A Gopalganj court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of 16-year-old Easy Bike driver Jahidul Islam Babu in 2013.
Each of the convicts has also been fined Tk 50,000.
District and Sessions Judge Additional Judge Md Abbas Uddin announced the verdict on Thursday.
The convicts have been identified as Khalid Fakir, Md Bipul Fakir, Razzak Molla, Md Hassan Sheikh and Md Fasiar Molla.
All of the suspects are absconding.
According to the case dossier, Khalid Fakir called Jahidul on his mobile phone and told him to come to the main road near the wet market in Gopalganj town on Sept 25, 2013.
Jahidul went missing after leaving with his Easy Bike.
His body was later recovered on Oct 2 that year near a bridge in Gopalganj’s Kashiani Upazila.
Jahidul’s father, Md Nazrul Molla, filed a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, accusing Khalid Fakir and Razzak Molla.
Police arrested the two suspects and then, based on information from questioning, recovered the stolen Easy Bike from the home of Md Hassan Sheikh.
On Dec 24, 2014, investigators pressed charges against the suspects.
The trial ended on Thursday with a death sentence and Tk 50,000 fine for all five suspects.
“I’ve finally received justice after so long. I am happy. I call for the swift execution of these sentences so no one ever dares do anything like this again. So that no father loses a son like this,” the victim’s father Md Nazrul Molla said.
Md Mokhtar Ali, a lawyer for the prosecution, said the family had received justice and said that he hoped the verdict would be upheld by a higher court and the sentences be carried out swiftly.
- 5 to die for the murder of an Easy Bike driver
- Dhaka traffic grinds to halt
- Protests over Nayeem’s death block Gulistan, Farmgate
- 3 dead in Chandpur road crash
- Woman, daughter found dead in Gazipur
- Qumrunnahar issued bail on ‘bad intent’: SC
- Amnesty urges govt to release Dipti Rani Das
- UN adopts resolution on Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC
- 5 sentenced to death for 2013 murder of teen Easy Bike driver in Gopalganj
- Dhaka traffic grinds to halt amid student protest
- Hundreds block Gulistan, Farmgate to protest Notre Dame student Nayeem’s death
- 3 dead in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chandpur
- Woman, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Gazipur
- Appellate Division says Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Dhaka traffic grinds to halt amid student protest