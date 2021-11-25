5 sentenced to death for 2013 murder of teen Easy Bike driver in Gopalganj

Each of the convicts has also been fined Tk 50,000.

District and Sessions Judge Additional Judge Md Abbas Uddin announced the verdict on Thursday.

The convicts have been identified as Khalid Fakir, Md Bipul Fakir, Razzak Molla, Md Hassan Sheikh and Md Fasiar Molla.

All of the suspects are absconding.

According to the case dossier, Khalid Fakir called Jahidul on his mobile phone and told him to come to the main road near the wet market in Gopalganj town on Sept 25, 2013.

Jahidul went missing after leaving with his Easy Bike.

His body was later recovered on Oct 2 that year near a bridge in Gopalganj’s Kashiani Upazila.

Jahidul’s father, Md Nazrul Molla, filed a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, accusing Khalid Fakir and Razzak Molla.

Police arrested the two suspects and then, based on information from questioning, recovered the stolen Easy Bike from the home of Md Hassan Sheikh.

On Dec 24, 2014, investigators pressed charges against the suspects.

The trial ended on Thursday with a death sentence and Tk 50,000 fine for all five suspects.

“I’ve finally received justice after so long. I am happy. I call for the swift execution of these sentences so no one ever dares do anything like this again. So that no father loses a son like this,” the victim’s father Md Nazrul Molla said.

Md Mokhtar Ali, a lawyer for the prosecution, said the family had received justice and said that he hoped the verdict would be upheld by a higher court and the sentences be carried out swiftly.