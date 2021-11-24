Two SSC examinees die in Chandpur motorcycle accident
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 10:59 AM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:59 AM BdST
Two teens who were sitting for their SSC examinations this year have died after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed in Chandpur.
The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday in the Mohamaya area of the Chandpur-Cumilla Regional Highway, said Sujan Barua, an inspector from the Chandpur Model Police Station.
The dead have been identified as ‘Shanto’, 17, and ‘Asif’, 18.
Another passenger, 18-year-old Sajjad, and a pedestrian, 70-year-old Nurul Islam, were seriously injured in the accident and sent to Dhaka for treatment.
“Nurul Islam, a fighter in the Liberation War, lives in the Mohamaya area,” said Inspector Barua. “He was crossing the road when the speeding motorcycle crashed in front of him.”
“Trying to avoid a crash, the motorcycle’s driver lost control of the vehicle and the three passengers were thrown from it onto the road.”
Shanto died on the spot. Locals rescued the other victims and took them to Chandpur Hospital for treatment. Asif later died from his injuries.
Nurul Islam and Sajjad are both critically injured and have been sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment, said Roman Hossain, a doctor from the Chandpur General Hospital’s Emergency Department.
