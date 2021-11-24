Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:58 PM BdST
A tribunal has sentenced former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder aka Khoka to death for his involvement in crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.
A three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam announced the verdict on Wednesday.
alukder, who is absconding, has been sentenced to death on all three allegations brought before the court. To appeal the decision, he will have to surrender to law enforcers.
Talukder was president of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment and Forest during the Four-Party Alliance government and the co-organising secretary of the BNP’s Rajshahi Division.
He was elected to parliament from the Bogura-3 seat twice.
The prosecution was represented by Chief Prosecutor Golam Arief Tipoo and prosecutors Sultan Mahmud, Rezia Sultana and Tapas Kanti Baul. Talukder was represented by State Defence Counsel Mohammad Abul Hassan.
The court finished hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence on Oct 31 and set Nov 24 for the verdict.
THE CHARGES
The three charges Talukder was convicted of are:
>> On Apr 22, 1971, Talukder, alongside Pakistani occupation army personnel and other collaborators launched an attack on the Hindu community and freedom fighters in the villages of Kalsha Bazar, Rathabari and Teorpora in Bogura’s Adamdighi. Talukder is accused of killing at least 10 people, including a freedom fighter.
>> From Oct 24, 1971 to Oct 27 of that year Talukder, along with Pakistani occupation army personnel and collaborators, conducted raids in Kashimala Village and looted 16-17 homes and murdered 5 people.
>> On Oct 25, 1971, Talukder killed four people from Adamdighi’s Talshan Village alongside members of the Pakistani occupation army and collaborators
