President Hamid urges political parties to be tolerant

In his commemoration speech marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence in parliament on Wednesday, the president implored civil society to come forward and help political leaders to establish good governance in the country.

His speech highlighted the many struggles overcome by Bangladesh on its journey to prosperity.

To realise Bangabandhu’s dream of a ‘Golden Bangla,’ people must unite irrespective of race, creed or sect, said Abdul Hamid, who had been a political companion to the Father of the Nation.

“We need to unite against communalism, violence and anti-democracy. The political parties must nurture a culture of tolerance to different opinions and showcase mutual respect,” he said.

Hamid called for everyone to take part in the journey of development by setting aside their differences in opinion and repay the debt to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The special session in parliament was led by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and began at 3 pm on Wednesday. Bugles rang out when President Hamid entered the room. According to tradition, the national anthem was played after he entered.

President Hamid, who was the youngest MP after independence, delivered his speech in parliament. The cabinet approved his speech on Monday.