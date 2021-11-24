Helena Jahangir gets bail in digital security case; no bar to her release
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 03:22 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted bail to Helena Jahangir, a businesswoman who was recently sacked from an Awami League subcommittee, in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.
Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique granted her bail on a Tk 10,000 bond on Wednesday.
“There are no more obstacles to Helena’s release from jail,” her lawyer AHM Shofiqul Islam Molla said as she had previously secured bail in three other cases filed against her.
Three other cases were filed under the Telecommunication Act, the Digital Security Act and the Narcotics Control Act.
Helena was arrested at her Gulshan residence on charges of spreading propaganda and misleading information on digital platforms on Jul 29. She was remanded in police custody for 17 days in four separate cases afterwards.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted bail to Helena in two cases on Sep 21. She secured bail in another case under the Telecommunication Act on Aug 17.
A director of the apex trade body FBCCI and chairperson of Joyjatra TV, Helena also identifies herself as the president of the IP TV Owners Association of Bangladesh.
The Awami League’s subcommittee on women’s affairs fired her as a member recently after her name came up on social media as the president of ‘Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League’, a group with no official links to the ruling party.
She also lost her post as an adviser to the Cumilla District Unit of the party after a ‘Chakrijibi League’ post seeking members went viral on social media.
- 2 SSC examinees die in Chandpur bike crash
- Matarbari power project cost up 44%
- 4th phase of union council polls deferred
- Question leak: sacked banker ordered to surrender
- Daily count: 3 virus deaths, 284 cases
- Student protesters attacked in Dhaka
- Woman, child dead in Dhaka gas fire
- Court reprimands father of teen hit-and-run driver
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- 21, including drug peddler, named in Cumilla councillor murder case
- President to deliver speech in parliament to mark golden jubilee of independence
- Two SSC examinees die in Chandpur motorcycle accident
- Matarbari power plant, port project costs overshoot budget by Tk 160bn
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech gets nod to test homegrown COVID vaccine on 64 adults
- Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Sharmin century earns Bangladesh Women 270-run win over US
- Hospitalised Khaleda’s condition ‘hasn’t improved’, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes