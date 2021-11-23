Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2021 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 03:59 PM BdST
A group of students from Dhaka College have attacked the student protesters who have been demanding that they be allowed to avail a half-price discount on bus fare.
The incident took place near Science Laboratory intersection at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.
The protests over the student discount have been ongoing for several days. Students from several educational institutions have taken part.
On Tuesday, they blocked the roads near Science Laboratory, causing severe traffic congestion in the Dhanmondi and New Market areas.
According to police, students from Ideal College, City College and Dhaka College blocked the Science Laboratory intersection around 12:30 pm and began to chant slogans demanding that buses accept the student discount.
Police are still working to control the students on the scene, said Inspector Saiful Islam of Dhanmondi Police Station.
Student protesters wrote slogans on the buses using spray and markers, said Mahmud Zaman Ovi, a photojournalist of bdnews24.com. They brought out marches and moved around the nearby roads, he said. Some university students joined them.
At one point, a group of 50 to 60 students from Dhaka College swooped on the student protesters with batons, alleging that a Dhaka College student had been physically assaulted by the protesters.
The violence brought traffic to a halt in the area around 2.15 pm.
