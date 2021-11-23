30 students suspended, Chattogram Medical College to reopen on Nov 27

The Academic Council also decided on Tuesday to resume classes on Nov 27 after a shutdown over clashes.

Eight of the punished students have been suspended for two years, two for one and a half years, and 20 others for one year, CMC Principal Shahena Akhter said.

The college authorities decided to close the institution and asked students to leave the dormitories on Oct 30 after three people were injured in the clashes and one of them was hospitalised.

According to witnesses, supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.