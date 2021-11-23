30 students suspended, Chattogram Medical College to reopen on Nov 27
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2021 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 07:01 PM BdST
Chattogram Medical College has suspended 30 students for various periods over clashes between rival factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.
The Academic Council also decided on Tuesday to resume classes on Nov 27 after a shutdown over clashes.
The college authorities decided to close the institution and asked students to leave the dormitories on Oct 30 after three people were injured in the clashes and one of them was hospitalised.
According to witnesses, supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.
