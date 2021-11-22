UP polls: 5 shot in clashes between rival candidates in Munshiganj

Abdul Haque, a 48-year-old farmer, was killed in the riots on Sunday night. Haque’s family alleged he was killed by strangulation but police said he died of a heart attack.

The skirmish between the supporters of Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan, a candidate running under the boat symbol, and Akhtaruzzaman Jeevan, an independent candidate running under the pineapple symbol, took place in the villages of Khaskandi and Chhota Mollakandi between 7 pm and 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Police later arrived in the area and brought the situation under control, said Munshiganj Sadar Police Station chief Abu Bakkar Siddique. The situation remained tense and additional police have been deployed, he said.

Three of the five victims have been sent to Dhaka in critical condition, said police. The other two have been admitted to Munshiganj General Hospital.

Locals said that during the clashes both sides fired guns and used improvised explosives. More than 50 houses were vandalised.

Afsar Uddin claimed that clashes erupted when supporters of his rival candidate launched an attack. Several people, including his supporters Sharif, Saiful, Nazmul, Babu Haldar, Monir and Ramzan, were injured.

On the other hand, Akhtaruzzaman Jeevan has refuted the claim, saying it was the rival party who attacked first.

The dead Abdul Haque was an Awami League supporter, according to his family.

There was no sign of injury on Haque's body, said Sohag Hasan, a doctor at the emergency department of Munshiganj General Hospital.

Police said he had suffered multiple heart attacks before and suffered another one on Sunday. He was declared dead by the doctors after being taken to the hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted due to the allegations made by the family, said Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Dev.