High Court orders list of rivers, plans to free them from encroachment

The court reconvene on Jun 5, 2022 for the next order giving the authorities until then to submit the list and plans after hearing a writ petition on Sunday.

Seven secretaries, National River Conservation Commission, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and the commissioners of the eight divisions have been asked to execute the orders.

The panel of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah asked the defendants why their inaction to identify the rivers, save them from grabbers, free them from encroachment and set up demarcation pillars along the Turag river shall not be declared unconstitutional.

The court also asked why they shall not be ordered to put signs and symbols, and plant trees along the rivers to protect them following previous orders passed in 2009.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the lawyer for the petitioner Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, or BELA, said they filed the petition after noticing an inconsistency in the number of rivers in different accounts, and that the authorities were working to save the rivers in some places while actions were absent elsewhere.

“Even after court orders, the Turag river is wrongly demarcated, allowing the grabbers to reign freely.”

The NRCC says 50 percent of the rivers have been freed from the clutch of grabbers, but the rate is only 7 percent in Barishal, the lawyer said.

Bangladesh has around 800 rivers, according to the commission, but the shipping ministry has put the number at 496 while the Water Development Board has listed 405 rivers.

Researcher M Enamul Haque has published a list of 1,182 rivers in a study.

“It is impossible to find out the number of grabber because of the inconsistencies in the number of rivers,” the writ petition said.

The commission identified over 57,000 grabbers, but media reports say the number is much higher.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury recently said over 65,000 grabbers have encroached on the rivers.