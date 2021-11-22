Chattogram records no COVID cases, deaths in 24 hours
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 03:21 PM BdST
After nearly a year and a half, the Chattogram district has recorded no new COVID-19 cases or deaths in the past 24 hours.
None of the 792 tests carried out at the seven laboratories in the district in 24 hours came back positive, according to the district civil surgeon’s office.
“Chattogram has experienced a day free from the coronavirus,” said Dr Nurul Haider, a medical officer at the civil surgeon’s office. “Like the rest of the country, Chattogram has been experiencing a steady decrease in infections day by day. In the past few days there have only been a handful of new cases. And, in the past 24 hours, we haven’t identified any new patients.”
The doctor warned that people would have to stay alert and follow health guidelines to maintain the lull in infections.
The Chattogram district has recorded 102,350 cases of COVID-19 and 1,330 deaths from the disease so far.
The first case in the district was detected on Apr 3, 2020. The first death came a week later.
In July 2020, Chattogram passed two consecutive days without a death from the disease, according to the civil surgeon’s office.
The coronavirus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8, 2020. So far, the country has seen over 1.57 million cases and 27,953 deaths.
