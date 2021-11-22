BNP clash with police leaves at least 20 injured in Natore
Natore Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 04:36 PM BdST
At least 20 people were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police around 10:30 am on Monday during a protest rally in Natore.
The clash broke out in front of the district BNP office at the town’s Alaipur.
Rahim Newaz, joint convener of Natore district BNP, claimed that, police obstructed party activists when they started a protest demanding Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for her treatment abroad in front of the district BNP office at 10 am.
According to the police, BNP activists attacked them "suddenly" while they were performing their security duties.
"When we protested against the obstruction, the police first dispersed us with a baton charge. They later fired tear gas. Fifteen of our leaders and activists were injured,” Newaz said.
The district BNP leader claimed they took the initiative to hold the protest after informing the police.
Sabina Yasmin Chhobi, BNP leader and wife of former deputy minister Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, is among the injured.
District Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha said:
“They fired a hail of brickbats at the police. Two persons, including the OC of the Sadar Police Station were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital.”
The police officer claimed that they fired tear gas shells to defend themselves from the brickbats.
He said operations were underway to arrest those involved in the incident and to file a case.
Witnesses said that during the clashes, Shahidul Haque Sarkar, Daily Jugantar's Natore correspondent was hit by a brick. He was later admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital. He had to get several stitches on his head.
In addition, Mukhtar Hossain, the Natore correspondent of Prothom Alo, Kamrul Islam of Bangla Vision and Nasim Uddin of Bangladesh Pratidin were caught in the tear gas and given first aid.
- No COVID cases, deaths in Ctg in a day
- Transport strike causing problems in Sylhet
- HC orders list of rivers, protection plans
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 199 cases
- Hamid, Hasina mark Armed Forces Day
- Students block road after bus helper’s ‘rape threat’
- 2 killed in Chandpur road accident
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Chattogram records no COVID cases, deaths in 24 hours
- Transport strike in Sylhet division causes problems for commuters, tourists
- UP polls: 5 shot in clashes between rival candidates in Munshiganj
- 3 children die in truck-microbus crash in Sunamganj
- High Court orders list of rivers, plans to free them from encroachment
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Canadian senator dies after being hospitalised for COVID
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan