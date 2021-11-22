BNP clash with police leaves at least 20 injured in Natore

The clash broke out in front of the district BNP office at the town’s Alaipur.

Rahim Newaz, joint convener of Natore district BNP, claimed that, police obstructed party activists when they started a protest demanding Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release for her treatment abroad in front of the district BNP office at 10 am.

According to the police, BNP activists attacked them "suddenly" while they were performing their security duties.

"When we protested against the obstruction, the police first dispersed us with a baton charge. They later fired tear gas. Fifteen of our leaders and activists were injured,” Newaz said.

The district BNP leader claimed they took the initiative to hold the protest after informing the police.

Sabina Yasmin Chhobi, BNP leader and wife of former deputy minister Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, is among the injured.

District Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha said:

“They fired a hail of brickbats at the police. Two persons, including the OC of the Sadar Police Station were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital.”

The police officer claimed that they fired tear gas shells to defend themselves from the brickbats.

He said operations were underway to arrest those involved in the incident and to file a case.

Witnesses said that during the clashes, Shahidul Haque Sarkar, Daily Jugantar's Natore correspondent was hit by a brick. He was later admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital. He had to get several stitches on his head.

In addition, Mukhtar Hossain, the Natore correspondent of Prothom Alo, Kamrul Islam of Bangla Vision and Nasim Uddin of Bangladesh Pratidin were caught in the tear gas and given first aid.