Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2021 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 02:09 PM BdST
Several hundred students have blocked the road at Dhaka’s Bakshibazar intersection after allegations that a student was threatened with assault and rape after she paid the discounted half fare on a bus.
Protesters blocked the road from 11 am to 12:15 pm on Sunday and called for students to receive a half-fare pass for mass transport.
Students from Begum Badrunnessa Govt Girls College and other educational institutions across Dhaka took part in the protest, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kudrat-e-Khuda.
“The students blocked the road calling for three demands - for buses to accept half fares from students, for buses to allow students to board and justice for the harassment and threats faced by one student for paying the half fare,” he said. “We spoke to them and convinced them to clear the road.”
On Saturday, a Thikana Paribahan bus refused to accept the discounted half fare for a female higher secondary student from Badrunnessa College, students said. The bus driver’s helper then ‘threatened her with rape’.
Many buses keep their door closed when they see students, the protesters say. They also throw students off buses if they attempt to pay the discounted half fare.
To protest this, students led a march from Badrunnessa College to the Bakshibazar intersection on Sunday morning and then blocked the road. They were then joined by students of other colleges.
The demonstration brought traffic to a halt from Chankharpul to Bakshibazar and from Bakshibazar to the Dhaka Education Board and the road opposite BUET.
The protesters carried placards that said – ‘Threatened with rape for paying half the fare - Bangladesh is ashamed’, ‘We are women, we are children, we are protesters’, ‘stop violence', and ‘half-pass is our right’.
Asked about the allegations, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kudrat-e-Khuda said: “They said the bus staff ‘misbehaved’. Though they could identify the ‘Thikana Paribahan’ bus, they did not get the number. We told the students that we will find the bus and take action against the helper.”
- 2 killed in Chandpur road accident
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Fire guts Gulshan restaurant
- 3 burnt in City Group rice mill fire
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 253 cases
- 3 teenage girls go missing in Adabar
- Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- 3 workers burnt in City Group rice mill fire in Narayanganj
- At one madrasa, no girls sat for the Dakhil exam. The families say they were married off
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms