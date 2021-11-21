Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2021 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 02:35 PM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to the members of the army, navy and air force martyred during the Liberation War at the Shikha Anirban, or Eternal Flame, to mark Armed Forces Day on Sunday.
Bangladesh observes Nov 21 as Armed Forces Day, signifying the day in 1971, when the Armed Forces – the army, the navy and the air force -- launched a coordinated offensive against invading Pakistani forces.
The heads of the three agencies and the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division received the president and the prime minister, who is also the Minister of Defence, at the Dhaka Cantonment.
After the president, Hasina, who is the head of the government, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame and spent moments in silence to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s liberation. She was given a guard of honour. Later, she also signed the visitor’s book.
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also paid tribute to the martyrs.
Afterwards, Hasina, retired Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique, who is the national defence and security adviser to the prime minister, and the three heads of the Armed Forces had a courtesy meeting.
On behalf of the prime minister, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque awarded five army members, two navy staff and an air force member with the Shantikalin Padak.
A live programme will be televised on the Bangladesh Television in Dhaka Cantonment at 4 pm on Sunday to mark the day. Hasina is set to attend the programme via video link.
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Fire guts Gulshan restaurant
- 3 burnt in City Group rice mill fire
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 253 cases
- 3 teenage girls go missing in Adabar
- Road crash leaves 6 dead in Gaibandha
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- 3 workers burnt in City Group rice mill fire in Narayanganj
- At one madrasa, no girls sat for the Dakhil exam. The families say they were married off
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms