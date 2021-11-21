Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day

Bangladesh observes Nov 21 as Armed Forces Day, signifying the day in 1971, when the Armed Forces – the army, the navy and the air force -- launched a coordinated offensive against invading Pakistani forces.

The heads of the three agencies and the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division received the president and the prime minister, who is also the Minister of Defence, at the Dhaka Cantonment.

After the president, Hasina, who is the head of the government, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame and spent moments in silence to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s liberation. She was given a guard of honour. Later, she also signed the visitor’s book.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also paid tribute to the martyrs.

Afterwards, Hasina, retired Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique, who is the national defence and security adviser to the prime minister, and the three heads of the Armed Forces had a courtesy meeting.

On behalf of the prime minister, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque awarded five army members, two navy staff and an air force member with the Shantikalin Padak.

A live programme will be televised on the Bangladesh Television in Dhaka Cantonment at 4 pm on Sunday to mark the day. Hasina is set to attend the programme via video link.