‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police

“The sisters decided to leave their aunts without informing anyone as they did not get what they expected from them and the three were not allowed to communicate with their father,” Tejgaon Zone's Deputy Police Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar told reporters on Saturday.

The sisters, who had stayed with their younger aunt in Khilgaon but moved to the Shekhertek area in Adabor to stay at the home of their elder aunt before the SSC tests because their exam centre was in Dhanmondi.

Among them, one is attending a diploma course at the Department of Youth Development after passing her SSC exams, while the two others are SSC exam candidates.

Their aunt filed a general diary at Adabor Police Station on Thursday after the three left the house without informing anyone and did not return.

Police found them at their father’s house in Jashore on Friday.

The trio began living with their aunts after their mother's death in 2013.

“They had no communication with their father over the last eight years. The father lives in Jashore’s Hamidpur,” Biplob said.

“We traced their location to Jashore by tracking their grandmother’s mobile phone. Local law enforcers took them to the Kotwali Model Police Station at our request. We brought them back to Dhaka from there. Now they will be handed over to the court and the judge will decide their future.”

The sisters want to return to their father in Jashore and don’t want to live with their aunts, he said.

“After their parents divorced in 2012, the three began living with their mother. The mother died of cancer in 2013. After her death, one aunt took in two of them while another aunt took in the other.”

Asked about the aunt’s complaint that the three had stolen money, Biplob said, “The sisters contacted their grandmother, who sent Tk 2,000 to get them to Jashore. The investigation report revealed that they did not steal money from their aunt. They didn’t even have a mobile phone with them.”