UN committee adopts Rohingya resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis

The draft resolution on ‘Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar’ was jointly tabled by the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union, according to a press release by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York.

“The adoption of the Rohingya resolution, for the first time by consensus, demonstrates the international community’s strong resolve to end this crisis,” said Ambassador Rabab Fatima, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN.

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) approved six such draft resolutions on Nov 17, with others covering human rights in Iran, Syria, Ukraine and displaced persons in Africa.

This draft resolution would have the UN Assembly call on the country’s “security and armed forces to respect people’s democratic aspirations, to allow the democratic transition, fully respect the rule of law and end the state of emergency declared on Feb 1”.

The member states commended Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting the Rohingyas, for providing humanitarian assistance to them, and also for including them in the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The resolution also recognised the government’s efforts and investments in building the facilities in Bhasan Char for relocation of a portion of the Rohingyas from the congested camps, and in this regard, also welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed by Bangladesh with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The primary focus of the resolution was the human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, including in the context of the declaration of state of emergency on Feb 1, 2021.

It called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis, fulfil its obligations under the bilateral agreements with Bangladesh, and cooperate fully with the special envoy of the secretary general on Myanmar and all the human rights mechanisms of the UN, among others. The resolution also maintained its strong focus on the ongoing justice and accountability processes.

The resolution also welcomed the appointment of the new special envoy of the secretary general on Myanmar and requested a work plan for her engagements in Myanmar. It also called for renewal and effective implementation of the MoU between Myanmar and UNHCR and UNDP in an effort to create conducive environment in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

“The prime minister of Bangladesh, her excellency Sheikh Hasina opened the borders in 2017 for the Rohingyas out of humanitarian consideration. Regrettably Myanmar’s failure to create conditions conducive for the voluntary, safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas, has created a protracted situation in Bangladesh” said Ambassador Fatima.

She highlighted the growing desperation of the Rohingyas with no progress in repatriation that led to several security concerns and cause of instability for the entire region.

“This resolution should now serve as an impetus for real action in achieving a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis through their safe and dignified return to their homeland in Myanmar.”

Kyaw Moe Tun, the representative from Myanmar said that, while the draft resolution focused on the Rohingya and other minorities, it should not ignore what is happening to the broader population following the military coup in the country.

It cannot be denied that all people in Myanmar are suffering from the atrocities committed by the military, highlighting arbitrary arrests, torture, terrorist acts and crimes against humanity that have occurred both before and after the coup, said Kyaw Moe Tun, the representative from Myanmar.

The entire civilian population has been targeted by the military, he said. Conditions are worsening by the day and thousands of civilians are fleeing their homes.

The representative of Saudi Arabia deplored that over 1 million Muslims had fled Myanmar and were unable to return to their home country.

The representative of Indonesia called for an immediate end to violence in order to resolve the Rohingya crisis, saying that Myanmar must provide long-term solutions for the safe return of the Rohingya and other minorities. It also added that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would continue to provide humanitarian assistance.

The representative of Malaysia echoed the calls for an end to violence and the repatriation of the Rohingya, while noting the lack of progress in implementing the ASEAN 5-point consensus plan.

A total of 107 countries co-sponsored the resolution, the highest since 2017. Apart from the member states of EU & OIC, the resolution received significant cross-regional support, with co-sponsorship from USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Japan, Republic of Korea, among others.

“The adoption of the resolution today with a strong mandate will bring hope to the Rohingyas that they have not been forgotten,” Fatima said.