Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65

He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to his private secretary Iqbal Bin Matin.

Akabbar was the head of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

He was elected to parliament from the Tangail-7 seat for four consecutive terms.

Akabbar fell ill on Oct 19 and was taken to Dhanmondi’s Anwer Khan Modern Medical Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to the CMH.