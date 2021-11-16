Home > Bangladesh

Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Nov 2021 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 04:03 PM BdST

Md Akabbar Hossain, the Awami League member of parliament from the Tangail-7 seat, has died at the age of 65.

He died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to his private secretary Iqbal Bin Matin.

Akabbar was the head of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

He was elected to parliament from the Tangail-7 seat for four consecutive terms.

Akabbar fell ill on Oct 19 and was taken to Dhanmondi’s Anwer Khan Modern Medical Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to the CMH.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories