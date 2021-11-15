RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2021 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 01:13 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two suspects in the murder of Anwar Shaheed, a former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute or BWMRI.
One of the suspects is the man who fatally stabbed Anwar at Holyland alley in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Thursday and the other is the mastermind behind the murder, the RAB said in a message on Sunday.
More details will be revealed at press conference on Monday, said RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin.
A RAB official, requesting anonymity, identified the suspects only by their first names as 'Zakir' and 'Saiful'. They were arrested outside the capital, the official said.
According to Shaheed’s family, he headed for the bus counters at Shyamoli from his home at Kalyanpur upon receiving a phone call. He came under attack when he reached the alley connecting Ring Road with Mirpur Road. The 72-year-old died in hospital hours after the attack in the evening.
CCTV camera footage showed a man wandering the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket. When the victim entered the alley from Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.
Police said they believe the murder was planned.
Shaheed was stationed at Joydebpur before retirement 12 years ago. He worked at Dinajpur’s BWMRI for 15 years.
His younger sister Ferdous Sultana started a case against unidentified people at Adabor Police Station on Friday.
