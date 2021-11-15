Indictment of Pori Moni in drug case set for Dec 14
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 03:53 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has fixed Dec 14 as the date for the hearing of charges in a drugs case against actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known by her screen name Pori Moni.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the charges on Monday and fixed the date.
Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Survi said the case will come up in the special judge’s court 10 for hearing on Dec 14.
Pori Moni and the two others named in the case -- Kabir Hossain and Ashraful Islam Dipu -- are out on bail.
Pori Moni was arrested on Aug 4 after the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid at her Banani home. RAB’s seizure list showed alcohol and LSD recovered from her house. The next day, she was named in a narcotics case.
RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said that the actress had a “minibar” in her flat, regularly drank alcohol and hosted parties at home.
A licence was obtained for Pori Moni's consumption of alcohol, but AI Moin said it had expired long ago.
The High Court questioned the necessity of three rounds of remand for her in police custody. She finally received bail on Aug 31 and was released from Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur the next day.
After the investigation, the Criminal Investigation Department on Oct 4 pressed charges against the three, including Pori Moni.
The case was transferred to the CID after news broke in the media that a DB officer had spent 18 hours privately with the actress.
Pori Moni has played the role of heroine in two dozen films since her debut in 2015.
A few months before her arrest, Pori Moni raised an uproar by accusing a businessman of sexually assaulting her at the Dhaka Boat Club. Police have already filed charges against three persons, including businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood, in the case filed by her.
