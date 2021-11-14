Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 01:05 AM BdST
Mosammat Kamrunnahar, the judge who observed in a verdict police should not record a case 72 hours after rape, will face action, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.
Facing questions from reporters at the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday, he said he would write to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on the issue on Sunday.
Kamrunnahar, the judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, on Thursday acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka’s Banani in 2017.
In her observations, the judge wrote: “The investigating officer submitted a biased chargesheet in the case. The medical reports on the victims did not find any signs of sexual violation. The DNA found on the victims’ clothes did not match the suspects. The victims came to the police 38 days after the incident, saying they had been raped. The investigating officer should have given the matter proper consideration.”
Instead, the officer “wasted the public’s time”, the judge said, instructing that no rape cases should be filed if 72 hours have passed since the incident.
She also said it was proved that the university students had consensual sex before the incident.
“Let me make one thing clear – I don’t want to talk about the content of the verdict. But her observation asking the police not to record a case 72 hours after rape is totally illegal and unconstitutional,” the law minister said.
“I am writing to the chief justice tomorrow (Sunday) seeking steps over her duty as a judge.”
Rights activists and lawyers also said Kamrunnahar’s observation was a violation of the constitution.
- Judge faces action for rape case observation
- Potential trouble dogs Karnaphuli tunnel project: traffic jam
- Child dies after falling off moving bus
- Parliament to hold ‘special discussion’ on Sunday
- Man held for instigating woman’s ‘suicide’
- 73% turnout in 2nd phase of union council elections
- Elected union council member killed in Gaibandha
- Extra precautions at SSC exam centres for COVID
- Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Woman is stabbed to death. Police say child saw the father with a knife
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Child dies after falling off a moving bus. Police arrest bus driver, helper for negligence
- Bangladesh train fares to remain unchanged despite fuel price hike
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- Khaleda Zia taken to hospital within a week of returning home
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 151 COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 19 months
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- Assam Rifles colonel, family among seven killed in Manipur