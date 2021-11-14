Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action

Facing questions from reporters at the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday, he said he would write to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on the issue on Sunday.

Kamrunnahar, the judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, on Thursday acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka’s Banani in 2017.

In her observations, the judge wrote: “The investigating officer submitted a biased chargesheet in the case. The medical reports on the victims did not find any signs of sexual violation. The DNA found on the victims’ clothes did not match the suspects. The victims came to the police 38 days after the incident, saying they had been raped. The investigating officer should have given the matter proper consideration.”

Instead, the officer “wasted the public’s time”, the judge said, instructing that no rape cases should be filed if 72 hours have passed since the incident.

She also said it was proved that the university students had consensual sex before the incident.

“Let me make one thing clear – I don’t want to talk about the content of the verdict. But her observation asking the police not to record a case 72 hours after rape is totally illegal and unconstitutional,” the law minister said.

“I am writing to the chief justice tomorrow (Sunday) seeking steps over her duty as a judge.”

Rights activists and lawyers also said Kamrunnahar’s observation was a violation of the constitution.