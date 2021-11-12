Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka

Anwar Shaheed, 72, died at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital at 11 pm on Thursday, hours after the attack in the evening, said Inspector Selim Hossain of Adabor Police Station.

According to his family, Shaheed headed for the bus counters at Shyamoli from his home at Kalyanpur upon receiving a phone call. He came under attack when he reached Holyland alley, which connects Ring Road with Mirpur Road.

Md Badshah Mia, a security guard at Holyland alley said he came out after hearing a scream and then saw rickshaw-pullers standing around a person lying on the street with a knife right next to him, both covered in blood.

CCTV camera footage showed a man wandering the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket, according to Badshah. When the victim entered the alley from Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing. “The victim’s intestines poured out through the wound.”

Police believe the murder was planned but could not arrest a suspect.

Shaheed was stationed at Joydebpur before retirement. He worked at Dinajpur’s BWMRI for 15 years.