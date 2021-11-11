Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case

The verdict was announced by Judge Begum Mosarrat Kamrunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 on Thursday in the presence of all the suspects.

In her observations, the judge wrote: “The investigating officer submitted a biased chargesheet in the case. The medical reports on the victims did not find any signs of sexual violation. The DNA found on the victims’ clothes did not match the suspects. The victims came to the police 38 days after the incident, saying they had been raped. The investigating officer should have given the matter proper consideration.”

Instead, the officer ‘wasted the public’s time’, the judge said, instructing that no rape cases should be filed if 72 hours have passed since the incident.

“After taking into consideration the medical report, the DNA report, the testimony of the 22 witnesses, the scene of the crime, the depositions under section 22, this accusation has been proven false,” said Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, a lawyer for the defence. “The court has given us a final acquittal and we are delighted."

Shafat Ahmed and Nayem Ashraf had previously given confessional statements to the court in the case.

Defence lawyers have alleged that the confessions were obtained through force. Senior lawyer Kajol had also asked for a change to the "regular practice" of using such confessional statements to find suspects guilty.

“The confessions given under section 164 were obtained through coercion,” he said. “We should change these commonly used tactics. We should scrap the rules used by the police to obtain such confessions."

“Nowhere else in the world can they obtain confessions in such a manner. They catch the suspects and then use whatever tactics necessary to get them to confess.”

“The court has delivered the verdict after scrutinising the evidence and documents,” said state lawyer Afroza Farhana Ahmed. “We will decide on how to proceed once we have an attested copy of the case.”

On Aug 29, Shafat and the other four suspects pleaded not guilty and called for justice from the court.

The other defendants in the case are Shafat’s friend Shadman Sakif, a director of Regnum Group, Nayem Ashraf, an employee of E-Makers Event Management, Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali. All five had been out on bail, but were sent to jail on Oct 3 ahead of the verdict.

Two university students accused the men of involvement in the rape in a case filed with the Banani police in May 2017, a month after the alleged incident.

Shafat had been accused of inviting the two to his birthday party at the hotel in Banani on Mar 28 that year. The young women alleged that he and his friend Ashraf forced them into a room and raped them at gunpoint.

They accused the three others of aiding the rapists and filming the sexual assault.

Amid an uproar, customs officials raided Apan Jewellers outlets and initiated a case against Dildar Ahmed, Shafat’s father, after finding illegal caches of gold.

The defence claimed that Shafat’s former wife Faria Mahbub Piasha instigated the filing of the case. Piasha, a model, has been arrested in a recent drugs case.

Besides Piasha, who was with the plaintiff during the lodging of the case, key witness Ahmed Shahriar did not testify in court. Shahriar, a friend of the alleged victims, was beaten and driven out of the hotel during the incident, according to the case dossier.

The prosecution and defence wrapped up their arguments in the case on Oct 3 and the court had, initially, set Oct 12 as the date of the verdict.

This was delayed to Oct 27 after the court failed to finish preparing the verdict in time.

The date was deferred again to Nov 11 following the death of a veteran lawyer, which halted all proceedings at lower courts.