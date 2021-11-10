Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs

M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), said the Shahjalal International Airport would be closed from 6 pm to 2 am International Standard Time between Dec 10 and May 31, 2022.

This means that the runway will be closed from 12 midnight to 8 am Bangladesh Standard Time and as a result, there will be no flight operations during this period.

The announcement comes just as air traffic returns to normal after more than a year of pandemic-induced disruptions the only international airport in the capital of Bangladesh will be closed for eight hours every night for five months from December.

The development has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders who recognise the importance of renovating the runways but believe the work could have been done at the beginning of the pandemic when flight services were suspended.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, air travel has been restricted around the world as most commercial carriers were grounded, with only cargo flights remaining in operation.

The situation was no different in Bangladesh but a year and a half into the pandemic, most international flight routes are now open.

According to airport officials, the busiest time for international flights is between 12 am and 8 am.

As many as 25 flights are set to depart Dhaka during that period on Nov 11, 15 of which are international departures.

ATM Nazrul Islam, an adviser to the Bangladesh Aviation Owners Association, said it would have been better if the repair work had been conducted during the height of the pandemic.

"Most of the international flights operate between 12 am and 8 am. It will be difficult to move these flights to a different time. The crowds at the airport will also increase. It is crowded as it is due to the extra screening requirements," he said.

"But carpeting the runway is also important. The work could have been done six months ago. India will issue tourist visas from December. This is when the tourist season begins. Now that the runway will be closed for eight hours, the pressure will increase a lot.”