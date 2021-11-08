Bangladesh Customs seizes Tk 35m in gold hidden inside passenger’s juicer
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2021 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 01:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh Customs has seized 38 bars of gold hidden in a juicer from a passenger who arrived at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani International Airport.
The passenger flew in aboard a Biman Bangladesh flight from Dubai in the UAE at 9 am on Monday, said Md Al Amin, the deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Customs.
The detainee has been identified as 36-year-old Parendra Das, who hails from Moulvibazar’s Sadar Upazila.
Customs officials received a tip regarding a large shipment of gold arriving on a Biman flight from Dubai, Al Amin said.
“Parendra denied having gold on him and his body and luggage were searched. We found 38 gold bars and a gold disc in a juicer machine.”
The total weight of the haul was about 6.138 kilograms, the market price of which is about Tk 35 million, customs officials at the airport said.
A gold smuggling case has been filed against the detainee at the airport’s police station.
