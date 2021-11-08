Bangladesh Customs seizes Tk 35m in gold hidden inside passenger’s juicer

The passenger flew in aboard a Biman Bangladesh flight from Dubai in the UAE at 9 am on Monday, said Md Al Amin, the deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Customs.

The detainee has been identified as 36-year-old Parendra Das, who hails from Moulvibazar’s Sadar Upazila.

Customs officials received a tip regarding a large shipment of gold arriving on a Biman flight from Dubai, Al Amin said.

They stopped Parendra and questioned him because the speed at which he went through the green channel seemed suspicious, he added.

“Parendra denied having gold on him and his body and luggage were searched. We found 38 gold bars and a gold disc in a juicer machine.”

The total weight of the haul was about 6.138 kilograms, the market price of which is about Tk 35 million, customs officials at the airport said.

A gold smuggling case has been filed against the detainee at the airport’s police station.