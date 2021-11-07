Transport strike leaves scores stranded with no place to stay in Dhaka

One of them, Rahima Begum sat under a tree on the footpath of Gabtoli bus terminal after hours of frantic efforts to get back home to Jashore on Saturday. Rahima and three other members of the family had come to Dhaka for the treatment of one of them. The hospital released the patient in the morning.

“We heard that there were no bus services, but were hoping that one or two buses may depart. We never imagined this. The money we have after paying hospital bills is sufficient only to pay bus fares. We can’t think about what will become of us,” Rahima said.

Mujibul Hasan came from Rangpur to take government bank recruitment tests and stayed at a friend’s mess for two days. “The mess is not suitable for staying for a third day. So I came to Gabtoli to return home somehow.”

He does not have money to pay hotel bills or hire a car. “I’ll be in trouble if I spend my bus fare,” said a helpless Mujibul, who was planning to spend the night at the terminal.

As the strike over a diesel price hike continued for the second day, cars and microbuses offered some respite to people wishing to leave Dhaka for other districts -- in exchange for double the bus fares. Those travelling to nearby districts hired autorickshaws.

Microbus driver Farid was asking for Tk 1,200 per passenger for a trip to Jashore –or total Tk 21,600 for 18 seats. He declined to comment on the usual fare, but the passengers bargaining with him said they had earlier paid Tk 500 to Tk 600 per head for a microbus trip to the district.

At the other end of the city at Sayedabad, hundreds of travellers with luggage were waiting helplessly. Some of them were bargaining with autorickshaw or car drivers, who raised the fares severalfold.

Md Salahuddin needed to travel to Cumilla for an emergency related to land ownership. He was trying to hire an autorickshaw. A driver asked for Tk 1,000 for one seat, but Salahuddin did not want to pay more than Tk 600. “I can’t pay for a car ride.”

Sharmin Akter came to Dhaka for treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Her husband was trying to hire a car to their home to Rangpur.

She described the strike as “irresponsible”. “The bus owners could have announced the strike at least two days earlier.”