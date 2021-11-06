Dhaka commuters look for answers as transport strike enters 2nd day

Many have been left wondering why CNG-powered buses are not operating during a strike over the rise in the price of diesel as they dig deep into their pockets to make their way around the city.

Though government offices are closed on Saturday, many people employed in the private sector still have work. Many of them were compelled to walk long distances or pay extra for motorcycles, autorickshaws and rickshaws to get them to their destinations.

The transport strike is also taking a heavy toll on students sitting for exams. Those taking the admission tests to the science units of Dhaka University’s seven affiliate colleges had to rush to their examination centre by 10 am, despite the strike, to further their education.

Tajul Islam has brought his daughter from Mohammadpur to Government Titumir College for the admission exam. Even on a government holiday, the two left home at 7:30 am to make sure they made it on time.

“We left very early so we could find proper transport,” he said. “But the autorickshaws were charging Tk 350. And many of the drivers didn’t want to go. When people suffer these autorickshaw drivers just sit around and make fun of them. We couldn’t hire a motorcycle either.”

Abdur Rahman, who works at a private company in Mohakhali, tried to take an autorickshaw or motorcycle from Mohammadpur’s Shia Mosque area to his office at 8:30 am, but was forced to walk due to the high fares.

“Alif Paribahan buses run from here,” he said. “I take them every day. Even though it’s a CNG bus, it isn’t running. Why are they doing this? The price of gas has not increased. They’re just holding us hostage with a strike. The government isn’t taking any action."

"There are few motorcycles on the road. I’m not finding anyone on the app. Those who agree to go are charging exorbitant fares. Will the government pay for this extra expense? Will the office?”

The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market. Transport owners and workers called the indefinite nationwide strike in response, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike.

Many, including workers and exam candidates, faced similar travel difficulties on Friday due to the strike.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA said it will hold a meeting on Sunday to make a decision on the issue.

The government-run BRTC was still operating a few buses on Saturday. Each of them was absolutely packed, with people fighting to get on board.

A woman waiting at the Gulistan intersection told her husband on the phone that she had to pay extra to take an autorickshaw and that she would return to Narayanganj if she got a BRTC bus. But she was afraid that she wouldn’t be able to get aboard because of the huge crowds.

Mahmudur Rahman, who was waiting in front of the Japan-Bangladesh Garden City near the Shia Mosque in Mohammadpur, said he usually takes an Alif Paribahan bus.

“I take the bus to Gulshan-1 every day. With rickshaw fare, my commute costs about Tk 50 – 60 a day. But there are no buses today and the autorickshaws are demanding Tk 400. The motorcycles don’t want to take a trip for under Tk 250. I got a rider on the app, but when they got here, they said I had to pay more than the app charge," he said.

"Eventually I was forced to call an Uber. But even they want Tk 350. But what choice do I have? If I’m late to the office, they’ll cut my salary. No one thinks about these things. They hike the price of fuel out of nowhere and decide to suspend gas-fuelled transport as well. Why? There’s no answer. What have we done to deserve these upcharges for our commute?”

In Mohammadpur, Elephant Road, Paltan, Gulistan and several other areas, BRTA buses were the only mass transport on the road. There were more rickshaws, autorickshaws and cars on the street as well.

‘Antor’ came from Narayanganj to sit for the seven affiliate college entrance exams. He was assigned to the examination centre at Eden Mohila College.

“My train arrived at Kamalapur this morning. There was no trouble. Now I’m heading back home. But I don’t know if it’ll be as easy to get back. Who knows how much I’ll have to pay?"