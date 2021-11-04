Australia keen to help Bangladesh on climate as Hasina, Morrison meet in Glasgow

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the interest in a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of COP26, the UN climate change conference, in Glasgow on Tuesday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

Hasina said Bangladesh is a climate-vulnerable country and Australia, too, is experiencing extreme weather events, including bushfires, floods, coral bleaching, state news agency BSS reported.

"Both countries can work closely to build resilience against the impact of climate change," she said.

Although Bangladesh is not historically responsible for climate change, Hasina noted that the impact of phenomenon has been severe on the South Asian country.

"As such it is important for the international community, especially major carbon-

emitting countries, to respond to the needs of the developing countries which are most vulnerable to climate change, and the developed world must deliver on the $100 billion promised in climate finance and make it a reality," she said.

The prime minister underscored the urgency for the transfer of green and clean technologies from the developed countries to the developing nations for an effective response to the climate crisis and for post-pandemic recovery.

"If shared, many countries could be benefitted from Australia's technology-based emission reduction approach."

She thanked Australia for its continued support on the Rohingya issue while urged the country's government to exert more international pressure on Myanmar to take the Rohingya back to their homeland.