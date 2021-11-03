School students wait for hours as vaccination opens in eight Dhaka centres

Most of them returned home with a sense of relief after getting their first dose while the wait of some others at a centre prolonged due to a lack of shots. At another centre, surplus doses remained unused as some students did not turn up.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said problems were natural on the first day of a programme. “We will resolve them.”

The campaign to inoculate the students aged between 12 and 17 began at Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital on Monday. It was expanded to seven other centres a day later, with each allotted 2,004 doses.

Jharna Akter, who was waiting for his son outside Dhaka Commerce College in Mirpur, said he got the dose three hours after arrival.

School students crowd South Point School in Dhaka’s Malibagh on Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 to receive COVID-19 shots a day after Bangladesh expanded the vaccination programme to cover children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Mobashera Mouli, an SSC exams candidate from BCIC College, said she got the vaccine at Commerce College at 1:45pm although she was supposed to get it at 12pm. She sounded confident after receiving the dose.

“We didn’t think we would get the vaccine. I was somewhat afraid as the school has reopened and the exams are ahead. Now I’m not scared. I think I can fight with Coronavirus.”

The principal of Commerce College, Md Abu Masud said the vaccination programme was delayed by two hours as the doses arrived behind schedule.

As the centre ran out of doses after vaccinating 1,992 students, 100 others returned home disappointed.

The principal of South Point School and College’s Malibagh branch, Shamsul Alam said the delay created some problems as the crowds got bigger. “Maybe it won’t happen from tomorrow.”

The other centres - HURDCO School in the Bashundhara Residential Area, Chittagong Grammar School in Gulshan, Kakoli School in Dhanmondi, South Breeze School in Uttara and Scholastica School in Mirpur – faced similar problems.

Shahan Ara Begum, the principal of Ideal School and College, said the institution was designated for the vaccination of its students and those from Motijheel Government Boys’ High School and Motijheel Model School, but some students of the two other schools did not show up.

The younger students have to register through the Surokkha web platform for the vaccination after their details are sent to the health authorities from their institutions.

The date and vaccination centre are then confirmed to them through text messages. Vaccine recipients have to download, print out and bring along their vaccination card to the centre.

Bangladesh is using the Pfizer vaccine for school students because it is approved by the World Health Organization for the children.

Each of the children’s centres has 25 booths. Students from those schools and other nearby institutions are able to get their shots.

Preparations have been made to treat any children if they fall ill at Kurmitola General Hospital, the Central Police Hospital, the National Heart Foundation Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital and the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

The government will expand the programme to 22 districts outside Dhaka.

In a test run on Oct 14, the authorities administered Pfizer doses to 120 students from several schools in Manikganj. None of the recipients showed any negative effects.

Bangladesh has received over 7 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, all of which came from the US through the COVAX programme. Another 3.5 million doses of the vaccine are to arrive in Bangladesh in November.