PBI arrests a killer in the guise of a lover and his partner in crime in Cumilla

The prime suspect, 23-year-old Abdullah Ansari Munna, was working in a bakery shop, while his partner in crime was 19-year-old Deen Islam Dinu, a microbus driver. They were arrested on Oct 31.

According to the PBI, Munna killed Lilly Begum, 26, a resident of the Amtali area of the Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla on Sept 2 and Panna Akhter, 19, a resident of the Sadar Upazila, on Oct 20.

Police said Munna had developed “romantic relationships” with the two young women over the phone. He was also involved in relationships with a few other women as well.

Cumilla PBI Additional Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Mahmud Sohel said they had identified Munna from call records. The mobile SIM of a victim was also recovered from him.

Dinu, the microbus driver, assisted him in dumping the bodies of the two victims at two separate locations on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. According to the PBI, Lily was killed inside the microbus.

“Lily went to the Jagarjheel area on Sep 2 with 20,000 taka, two mobile phones and some other things. They abducted Lily. Munna demanded money from her but got angry with her for not getting the money he needed. On the way, he suffocated her to death,” Mohiuddin Mahmud said.

Munna also demanded money from Panna. She was raped as well. He took her hostage and demanded money from her family.

Munna sent pictures of Panna being tortured to her family from her phone to demand Tk 200,000.

Later, her body was put in a sack and taken on Dinu’s microbus to the Gopinathpur area on the north side of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway near Central Medical College. Police recovered Panna’s body from the area three days after the murder.

During the preliminary interrogation, the two confessed to their crimes and admitted they had lured women with offers of love. They also admitted to raping one of them before killing her.