Owner of ‘Maryam Villa’ arrested after house fire kills woman

Akbar Shah Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Jahir Hossain said police arrested Mamtaz Miya, the owner of the six-storey house known as Maryam Villa, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire at Maryam Villa injured six people on Monday. It reportedly originated from a spark of a mosquito killing device and spread across the house due to accumulation of gas, police said.

Among the victims, a 42-year-old woman, identified as Sajeda Begum, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the burn unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The other victims - Shahjahan Sheikh, 25, Mahiya Akhter, 9, Jibon Sheikh, 14, Shadhin Sheikh, 17 and Dilruba Begum, 18 - are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Doctors say that four of them are in a critical condition.

It is not the first time that a fire claimed lives at Maryam Vila. Eight people sustained burn injuries and an elderly woman died after a fire ravaged the house in November last year.

Residents of the house said that the negligence of the owner and lack of proper ventilation in the house had caused two fire accidents in less than a year.

Jamal Sheikh, the husband of Sajeda, said that they smelled gas in the house in the past seven to eight days. He informed the caretaker of the issue, but was ignored.

Denying any negligence, Mamtaz Miya on Tuesday said, “There was no leak in the gas line of the house, nor are we any fault. It is the tenants’ fault. Their mosquito killing device sparked the fire.”

Police took Mamtaz to jail for a preliminary interrogation on Tuesday night. They showed him arrested after the deceased victim’s husband Jamal Sheikh filed a case in connection with the matter, OC Jahir said.

In addition to Mamtaz, one of his relatives and the caretaker Bokhtear are also named as suspects in the case.