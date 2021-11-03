Alleged ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp

The matter was confirmed to the media by SI Mahbubur Rahman of the Whykong Police Outpost at 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

Police did not issue a clear statement on the cause of death.

Hafizur Rahman Chowhdury, chief of Teknaf police, said they are making preparations to recover the body.

Hashim is known in the camp as the ARSA ‘second-in-command’.

But law enforcers have repeatedly dismissed claims the armed Rohingya group is active in Bangladesh.

ARSA recently made headlines following the death of Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya civil society leader.

Mohib Ullah, the chairman of a moderate Rohingya group known as the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at his office at an Ukhiya refugee camp on Sept 29.

His family claimed ARSA was responsible for his death.

On Oct 23, six people were killed after gunfire at a madrasa in the Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.

Law enforcers say Hashim was suspected of being involved in the madrasa attack.

In August 2017, the Myanmar government began its military crackdown on the border state of Rakhine following an ARSA attack.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled the persecution by crossing the border into Bangladesh.

Counting Rohingya who had previously crossed the border, some 1.1 million of the Myanmar nationals are currently residing at refugee camps in Bangladesh.