Alleged ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:32 AM BdST
Mohammad Hashim, an alleged Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) leader, has been found dead at the Whykong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The matter was confirmed to the media by SI Mahbubur Rahman of the Whykong Police Outpost at 10:30 pm on Tuesday.
Police did not issue a clear statement on the cause of death.
Hafizur Rahman Chowhdury, chief of Teknaf police, said they are making preparations to recover the body.
Hashim is known in the camp as the ARSA ‘second-in-command’.
But law enforcers have repeatedly dismissed claims the armed Rohingya group is active in Bangladesh.
ARSA recently made headlines following the death of Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya civil society leader.
Mohib Ullah, the chairman of a moderate Rohingya group known as the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at his office at an Ukhiya refugee camp on Sept 29.
His family claimed ARSA was responsible for his death.
On Oct 23, six people were killed after gunfire at a madrasa in the Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Ukhiya.
Law enforcers say Hashim was suspected of being involved in the madrasa attack.
In August 2017, the Myanmar government began its military crackdown on the border state of Rakhine following an ARSA attack.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled the persecution by crossing the border into Bangladesh.
Counting Rohingya who had previously crossed the border, some 1.1 million of the Myanmar nationals are currently residing at refugee camps in Bangladesh.
- Daily count: 3 virus deaths, 229 cases
- 4 dead in Cumilla road crashes
- Voting underway for Sirajganj-6 seat
- Risky shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
- Man dies in attack after an argument in Dhamrai
- UN officials visit Bhasan Char
- Three drown in Buriganga boat capsize
- Teen attacks uncle, commits suicide over marriage rejection
- Alleged ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
- Hasina meets British PM Johnson, Prince Charles at COP26 summit
- School students wait for hours as vaccination opens in eight Dhaka centres
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
- Road crashes leave four dead in Cumilla
- Voting underway for Sirajganj-6 seat
Most Read
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post