Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
News Desk,
Published: 02 Nov 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 05:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered three new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,873.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,569,982 as 229 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
The Dhaka Division logged two fatalities, while Chattogram recorded one. Dhaka also counted 156 infections.
Nationwide, another 211 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,533,836.
As many as 20,031 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.14 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.7 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 247.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.00 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
