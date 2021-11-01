Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Nov 2021 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 02:48 AM BdST
With the metro rail work in progress through the main roads linking Dhaka city’s north edge to the south, and roadwork ongoing in many other streets, severe traffic congestion is tormenting the capital’s 10 million-plus inhabitants and turning the air toxic.
Bangladesh’s first metro rail network construction is going ahead in full steam from Uttara to Motijheel via Mirpur, Farmgate and Shahbagh, major points of Dhaka.
Potholes created due to the metro rail project have made things worse on Rokeya Sarani from Mirpur 10 to Agargaon. Many vehicles take the 60 Feet Road or cantonment areas to avoid Rokeya Sarani, spreading the gridlocks.
From Malibagh to Mouchak, the authorities have dug the street to set up underground electric cables, narrowing the space for vehicles to move and increasing pressure on the flyover in the area. Commuters who use the route say they wait hours in traffic jam every day.
On Mirpur Road, sewerage lines are being laid out from Asadgate to Shyamoli, with the holes heavily hampering traffic.
Holes dug for sewer lines on Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Road from Satrasta to Love Road traffic signal have also caused a similar trouble in Tejgaon. The tailbacks in the area sometimes stretch to Moghbazar and Ramna.
The work to set up sewer lines from Lalbagh’s Chowdhury Bazar to Azimpur is creating traffic jams in the area for a long time.
HOURS IN JAM
Anwarul Islam took a bus ride for Sadarghat from Gabtoli to catch a 10am launch at 8:30pm for what should be a manageable commute. But he was waiting at Victoria Park at 11:30pm after missing the launch. “I thought I would be able to reach Sadarghat in time.”
Users are flooding Facebook’s traffic alert groups with posts, venting anger over the hours of wait.
“Gridlocks have always been there due to the pressure of traffic. Now the roads are dug,” said Shakil Ahmed, who drives a bus on Banasree-Mohammadpur route.
“We get stuck in congestion for at least half an hour at every traffic signal. It’s unbearable!” said Rubel, a bus driver on Sadarghat-Mirpur Zoo route who gave a single name.
Nupur, a resident of Lalbagh’s Amligola who also identified herself by a single name, said there has been no headway in the work on the road to Azimpur for a long time.
LACK OF COORDINATION?
Monir Hossain, a traffic sergeant working at Mouchak, blamed a lack of coordination among the government agencies for the worsening situation.
“One organisation digs the street after another, making traffic jam a never-ending problem.”
Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Shafiqul Islam said no government agency contacts them before launching the roadwork.
“The side roads are also being dug amid the metro rail work. But we can’t stop the development work.”
Asked if the work could be coordinated, Shafiqul said it was the police’s job. “It would have been better if the agencies could coordinate between themselves and finish the work fast.”
MAYOR SAYS 'SORRY'
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam apologised for the inconvenience caused by the interruption in traffic movement.
“A number of roads, including the one in Tejgaon, had to be dug for development work.”
“I hope traffic jams will ease when the streets are free within a week,” Atiqul said.
