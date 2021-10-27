Bangladesh counts 306 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 04:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered seven fatalities from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 27,841.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,568,563 after 306 people tested positive until 8 am Wednesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 3 fatalities and 207 infections.
Nationwide, another 288 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,532,468.
As many as 19,951 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.53 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 244.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.96 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
