Bangladesh reports 289 new virus cases, death toll rises by 5

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,567,981 after 289 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka and Chattogram reported two fatalities each.

Dhaka also logged the highest number of new cases, with 218 infections.

Nationwide, another 413 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,531,740.

As many as 20,773 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.39 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 243.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.95 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.