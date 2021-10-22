Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks

Members of Bangladesh Hindu Parishad gathered at the key intersection at 4 pm on Friday. Jago Hindu Parishad, Arjo Protinidhi Sabha Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote, Jatiya Hindu Mahasangha and International Society for Krishna Consciousness joined the protests later.

They staged a sit-in outside the National Museum at Shahbagh in the morning.

The protests will continue until the government assures them of steps to ensure justice for communal attacks, pass a law and constitute a commission to protect the minorities, said Sajan Kumar Mishra, general secretary of the Hindu Parishad.

“We have been compelled to block Shahbagh because the government did not heed to us after we submitted a memorandum on our demands.”

The protesters were preparing to march with torches in the evening. Sajan said they did not block the intersection earlier considering Jum’ah prayers and Dhaka University admission tests.

A provocative social media campaign centring the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.

Eight people died as communal violence spread to several other districts amid Durga Puja. Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.

The arrestees include key suspect Iqbal Hossain, a man who allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at the puja venue in Cumilla, and Fayez Ahmed, who posted a video of the Quran at the puja venue.