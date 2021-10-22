Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2021 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 06:40 PM BdST
Hindu groups have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka demanding punishment to those responsible for the recent communal attacks in Cumilla and other parts of Bangladesh and security for religious minorities.
Members of Bangladesh Hindu Parishad gathered at the key intersection at 4 pm on Friday. Jago Hindu Parishad, Arjo Protinidhi Sabha Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote, Jatiya Hindu Mahasangha and International Society for Krishna Consciousness joined the protests later.
They staged a sit-in outside the National Museum at Shahbagh in the morning.
“We have been compelled to block Shahbagh because the government did not heed to us after we submitted a memorandum on our demands.”
The protesters were preparing to march with torches in the evening. Sajan said they did not block the intersection earlier considering Jum’ah prayers and Dhaka University admission tests.
Eight people died as communal violence spread to several other districts amid Durga Puja. Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.
The arrestees include key suspect Iqbal Hossain, a man who allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at the puja venue in Cumilla, and Fayez Ahmed, who posted a video of the Quran at the puja venue.
