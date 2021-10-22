Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2021 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 02:01 AM BdST
A Hindu man fatally injured in arson attacks and vandalism on temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla has died in hospital care in Dhaka.
Dilip Das, 75, passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at about 9pm on Thursday, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at the hospital.
A provocative social media campaign centring the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a Puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and Puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
With Dilip, the death toll from the attacks on Hindus and clashes has increased to eight as police earlier said seven people died after violence spread to other parts of Bangladesh.
Police have arrested at least 450 people over the clashes and attacks.
