No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2021 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 06:07 PM BdST
The Dhaka Division has recorded the first day free of COVID deaths in 18 months.
Bangladesh recorded six deaths and logged another 368 infections in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to information from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Three deaths were recorded in the Chattogram Division, two in Rajshahi and one in Khulna. Dhaka recorded the highest number of new cases, with 243 infections.
Bangladesh detected its first case of COVID-19 on Mar 8 last year and the first death from the disease came ten days later.
Bangladesh marked Apr 3, 2020, as the last day without any COVID-related death.
“Since then, Dhaka has not gone a day without a death,” Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the DGHS, said. “The first case and the first death were both recorded in the Dhaka Division. The division has seen the highest number of cases and deaths.”
The death toll from the disease stands at 27,791 as of Wednesday morning, according to the government’s calculations. Dhaka Division has seen 12,119 deaths, or 44 percent of the total. The total caseload in the country stood at 1,566,664.
Nationwide, another 481 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,529,549.
As many as 20,393 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.80 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 241.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.91 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
