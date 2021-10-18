Protesters block Shahbagh over serial anti-Hindu attacks

Several hundred students took up positions at the intersection around 10:30 am on Monday, joining a group under the banner of ISKCON at Shamibag Ashram.

The protest has led to heavy traffic congestion in Paltan, the Science Laboratory area, Bangla Motor, and the road leading to the TSC.

Students from Jagannath Hall and other dormitories gathered at Dhaka University’s TSC before marching to the Shahbagh intersection.

In addition to protesting the communal attacks, the students were also chanting slogans to demand that the attackers be identified, brought to justice and punished in a public manner.

They also called for the formation of a separate ministry to handle affairs related to minority groups.

Bangladesh has seen communal tensions ignited in the past few days after allegations that the Quran had been ‘dishonoured’ at a Hindu temple during Durga Puja sparked violence in several districts.