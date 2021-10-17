One dead, 3 injured after blast at Chattogram house

The incident took place in the Baluchhora Kashem Colony on Sunday morning, said Senior Station Officer Kabir Hossain of the local Fire Service and Civil Defence station.

The deceased has been identified as Faruk Akash, 25.

The Fire Service could not say what caused the explosion.

The blast occurred in a room on the first floor of a three-storey building.

Locals recovered three victims with burns from the room and sent them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Another person in a nearby room was injured when the blast caused a wall to collapse on top of them. They were rescued by the fire service.

One of the burn victims was Akash, fire service official Kabir said.

He added that a number of construction workers lived in the house and the Fire Service is trying to determine the cause of the blast.

Nurul Alam Ashek, the chief of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost, said a doctor at the hospital had declared Faruk dead.