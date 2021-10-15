A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman,
bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2021 10:04 AM BdST
Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:04 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s first six-lane expressway will start in Dhaka and tentatively end at Bhanga, an upazila on the banks of the Kumar River in Faridpur, after crossing Padma Bridge. A tangle of roads, locally known as Bhanga Gol Chattar, in the upazila has taken on a fresh, new look thanks to the development of the Padma Bridge and the expressway nearby. None of the country’s other highways can boast a similar view.
The tangle of roads, locally known as Bhanga Gol Chattar, connects Dhaka to Benapole, the country’s biggest land port, Monga Port, Kuakata and the Payra Sea Port.
The 55km-long expressway, stretching from Dhaka's Jatrabari to Bhanga via Mawa, has been formally opened to traffic, but the entire scope of the road will only be accessible after the opening of Padma Bridge.
The government modernised Bhanga Gol Chattar, which connects more than 21 districts in the south and western parts of the country, during the construction of the six-lane Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.
Bhanga Gol Chattar, eases inter-district travel between Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Barishal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Jhalokati, Bhola, Gopalganj, Narail, Magura, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Satkhira, Jhenaidah, Rajbari, Kushtia, Chuadanga and Meherpur.
Four wide four-lane roads lead off in four separate directions from Bhanga Gol Chattar. The road on the north side connects Rajbari, Kushtia and Meherpur to Faridpur Sadar. It is possible to travel to Dhaka via Manikganj along the road after crossing on a ferry at the Daulatdia terminal.
The road heading west from Bhanga Gol Chattar connects Gopalganj, Bagerhat, Khulna and Jashore to Benapole.
The road heading south from Bhanga Gol Chattar connects Barishal and Patuakhali to Kuakata via Madaripur.
The road heading east of Bhanga Gol Chattar is the first ever expressway built in Bangladesh. The road, when complete, will travel across Padma Bridge to Dhaka.
No vehicles will have to wait for a traffic signal at Bhanga Gol Chattar. The design will allow vehicles to continue along their respective lanes without any disruptions.
From a bird’s eye view, Bhanga Gol Chattar looks like a flower in bloom. The effect is even more striking when the street lights are lit at night.