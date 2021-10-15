A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar

Bangladesh’s first six-lane expressway will start in Dhaka and tentatively end at Bhanga, an upazila on the banks of the Kumar River in Faridpur, after crossing Padma Bridge. A tangle of roads, locally known as Bhanga Gol Chattar, in the upazila has taken on a fresh, new look thanks to the development of the Padma Bridge and the expressway nearby. None of the country’s other highways can boast a similar view.