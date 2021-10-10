Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2021 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2021 07:23 PM BdST
Pori Moni zoned out in the courtroom due to a “splitting headache” after appearing in court for a hearing in a narcotics case.
The incident occurred during the hearing of her bail petition at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder’s court on Sunday. She was granted bail by the judge.
Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, arrived at the court around 2 pm and appeared pale when she was sitting on the front-row bench. His lawyer informed the court about her illness.
The court proceedings began at 2:12 pm and Pori Moni went up to the dock. She looked restless, taking off her masks to breathe during the hearing.
After the court granted her bail, she left the dock and stood outside. Mobbed by reporters, Pori Moni retreated into the courtroom and fell ill. She was seen lying on a bench.
She left the court premises after a while when she felt better.
ALLEGATIONS OF CONTEMPT OF COURT
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu, who represented the state and opposed Pori Moni’s bail petition, accused the actress of contempt of court as she did not arrive on time for the hearing.
The hearing was scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm but Pori Moni was more than an hour late to arrive there.
Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi appealed to defer the hearing and the court adjusted the hearing’s time to 2:30 pm. However, she made it to the court before that.
While appealing for her client’s bail, Nilanjana said, “Pori Moni’s bail remained effective until the chargesheet was filed. The chargesheet has been filed and we are pleading for bail now.”
“She is a film actress and is under contracts for many movies. She received bail in the case before and did not violate any terms. We will abide by those terms this time as well.”
Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah then said, “We arrived at the court at 12:30 pm. The accused was not yet here. She showed contempt of court. Everyone is equal before the law and has to show respect to the court. Late arrival is unacceptable.”
“A 5-10-minute delay is acceptable. But arriving more than an hour late is not.”
Opposing the bail plea, he said, “She was not granted a permanent bail. A huge amount of drugs was found in her possession. Bail is not usually granted in such cases … I am opposing her bail petition.”
The court granted the bail after hearing arguments from both sides.
- Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Daily count: 14 virus deaths, 481 cases
- Pori Moni gets bail in drug case
- First reactor vessel installed at Rooppur plant
- 2 minors die in Chattogram road accident
- Serum sends 1m AstraZeneca doses
- UNHCR to help Rohingya on Bhasan Char
- Turag capsize: death toll rises to five
- Bangladesh logs 14 virus deaths, 481 cases in a day
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- First reactor pressure vessel installed at Rooppur nuclear power plant
- 2 minors die as speeding lorry crashes into parked truck in Chattogram
- Serum Institute sends 1m AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh as India resumes exports
- UNHCR in deal to help Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Pressure builds in Bangladesh as global LNG prices lurch to record high
- His sister was brutally raped. He declared war on the crime and designed an app to fight it
- Has COVID’s capacity for harm diminished? A Magsaysay-winning scientist warns of new variant
- Moderna, racing for profits, keeps COVID vaccine out of reach of poor
- Harun-ar-Rashid, renowned physicist and science writer, dies at 88
- Pori Moni receives bail in drug case
- Serum Institute sends 1m AstraZeneca doses to Bangladesh as India resumes exports
- ‘Starting a fire’: US and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park