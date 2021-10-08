Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, the lowest daily tally since mid-March
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2021 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 05:05 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered seven new fatalities from COVID-19, the lowest daily count since Mar 11, taking the death toll to 27,654.
The caseload surged to 1,561,463 after 645 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.
Nationwide, another 814 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,522,591.
As many as 23,302 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.77 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 236.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.83 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
