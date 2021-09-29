Three bodies recovered from Bay of Bengal after trawler sinks

Their bodies were recovered from the Laldiyar Char area adjacent to the bay around 8 am on Wednesday, Pathorghata Police Station chief Abul Basar said.

The victims were identified as Ibrahim, 28, Monir, 22, and Sarwar, 25, all from Barguna’s Pathorghata Upazila.

Their bodies were handed over to their respective families, the police officer added.

A fishing trawler called ‘FB Allahr Daan’ capsized in the Bay of Bengal’s Dakshin Ashar Char area at 2 am on Tuesday while it was returning on the turbulent sea with 11 fishermen, Golam Mostofa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna district trawler owners’ association said.

Eight among the 11 were rescued and a trawler sent on Tuesday for a salvage mission failed to find the missing fishermen that day, Golam said.

“Their bodies were recovered from inside the trawler after a lengthy struggle.”