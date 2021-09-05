3 dead, 6 injured as train crashes into microbus in Moulvibazar
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2021 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 03:45 PM BdST
Three people have died and six others have been injured after a train struck a microbus in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila.
The accident occurred on an open rail crossing to the west of the Hossainpur Bus Stand in the Bhatera area, said Abu Naser Rikabdar, an additional superintendent of police from Moulvibazar.
A child was among the dead. The injured have been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred on a dirt road in the Hossainpur area when the microbus attempted a risky crossing over the rail line, said Md Habib Uddin, the station master of Kulaura Station.
The victims were guests who had come from Sylhet to attend the wedding of local resident Suhel Miah, said witness Jashim Miah.
The dirt road was seldom travelled by car and the driver may have missed the train because it was hidden from view by a turn.
After the train crashed into the vehicle, it was pushed along the rail line for nearly 300 metres, Jashim said.
All of the victims were taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital, he said.
Rail service resumed after a fire service team removed the vehicle, said Kulaura Railway Engineer Jewel Ahmed.
