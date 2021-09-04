RAB arrests four JMB members in Mymensingh

The incident took place in Khagarhar area of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

A RAB team raided the suspected militant hideout early in the morning, it said in a mobile text message.

When the team reached the area, the militants opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate.

Later, RAB arrested four people from the spot and recovered weapons and various equipment.

More details will be revealed later at a press briefing in Mymensingh, RAB spokesman ASP Imran Khan told bdnews24.com.