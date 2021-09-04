RAB arrests four JMB members in Mymensingh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2021 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2021 11:29 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh following a gunfight in Mymensingh.
The incident took place in Khagarhar area of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila on Saturday.
When the team reached the area, the militants opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate.
More details will be revealed later at a press briefing in Mymensingh, RAB spokesman ASP Imran Khan told bdnews24.com.
